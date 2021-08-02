Pushpa first single to release in five languages

SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR released a Friendship song Dosti in five Indian languages and the song was crooned by the top five singers of the respective languages. The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have similar plans and the first single ‘Daakko Daakko Meka’ will be out on August 13th. Vishal Dadlani sang the song in Hindi, Vijay Prakash sang the number in Kannada, Rahul Nambiar in Malayalam, Shivam in Telugu and Benny Dayal in Tamil. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed an out and out a mass number for Pushpa and this happens to be the first single.

The shoot of Pushpa is in the final stages and the makers are keen to release the film in December during the Christmas season. Sukumar is directing this rustic and realistic action-adventure and Allu Arjun’s look garnered a positive response. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Fahad Fazil is the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers are backing this pan-Indian project. Pushpa happens to be the first pan-India film for Allu Arjun.