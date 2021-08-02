Nag all set for Bangarraju

King Nagarjuna has been in plans for Bangarraju, the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. The sequel was under work for a long time and it was delayed as Nagarjuna was not convinced with the script. Kalyan Krishna worked for two years on the script and the draft was locked recently. The shoot of the film will start from August 20th in Hyderabad and a lavish set is constructed in Annapurna Studios for the same.

Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in this village-based entertainer. Nagarjuna is pretty confident in the film and he wanted Naga Chaitanya to play the other lead role in the film. Annapurna Studios are the producers and Bangarraju is aimed for summer 2022 release. Nagarjuna is also shooting for Praveen Sattaru’s action entertainer currently and he will join the sets of Bigg Boss 5 soon.