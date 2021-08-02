Will YSRCP be able to divide TDP’s vote bank in Krishna district?

Is the ruling YSRCP trying to filch the Kamma vote bank in Krishna district? Is the recent announcement of nominated posts part of the larger game to divide the Kamma social group? Have the appointments been made keeping in view the caste equations in some Kamma-dominated assembly constituencies?

That Kamma community plays a key role in several assembly constituencies in Krishna district. But, the YSRCP could not win the community’s support in the district in 2019. It has just two MLAs from that community. Kodali Nani of Gudivada and Vasanta Krishna Prasad are the only MLAs from the community. Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who won from Gannavaram on TDP ticket is also sailing with the YSRCP, but that’s another story altogether. So, the YSRCP wants to win over the Kamma voters, who are steadfastly with the TDP.

As part of this, the party appears to have focused on Penamaluru and Jaggaiahpet constituencies, which have sizeable population of the community. The Kamma corporation chairperson’s post has been given to Tummala Chandrasekhar, who is from Penamaluru. Similarly, Tanneeru Nageswara Rao of Jaggaiahpet has been made the DCCB chief. In addition, Devineni Nehru has been made the incharge of the Vijayawada East constituency.

But, the big question is whether the community shifts its loyalty? Sources say that much more needs to be done beyond merely giving some posts. But, Jagan camp feels that even if 5 to 10 per cent voters shift their loyalties, this would be a major gamechanger in 2024. These appointments are only the beginning, YSRCP sources say. Much more will follow, they vouch.