Rayapati vs Kodela vs YV: Who will Chandrababu pick?

Once it was a TDP stronghold and the party still has a strong support base. The voters are with the TDP despite the 2019 election defeat in this constituency. The constituency is Sattenapalli in Guntur district. But, what is worrisome for the TDP supporters is that there is no strong leader to lead them. More problematically, there are three claimants to the leadership position. These leaders are working at cross purposes, each undercutting the other. As a result, the TDP here is waiting for Chandrababu Naidu to take a decision on the leadership issue.

Sattenapalli once was a bastion of Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao. After his defeat in 2019 and his unfortunate suicide, there is no incharge for the constituency. Though some people expected Kodela’s son Sivaram to step into his dad’s shoes, it did not happen. A strong section in the party has not forgotten Sivaram’s excesses while his father was the Speaker of the assembly. They reportedly apprised Chandrababu Naidu of their objections to Sivaram’s appointment.

Meanwhile, TDP stalwart Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son Rayapati Ranga Rao entered the fray and offered to lead the party in Sattenapalli if given a chance. He had organised some protests and tried to showcase his organisational skills. Meanwhile, former MLA YV Anjaneyulu has thrown his hat in the ring. Anjaneyulu was party MLA during 1999-2004 and later went into political hibernation. Suddenly, he became active in Sattenapalli and said that he would work to revive the party in Sattenapalli. He had even worked during the recent local body polls. The YSRCP activists attacked him and damaged his car during the local body elections.

However, Chandrababu Naidu is still said to be weighing his options. He is said to be studying the pros and cons of each leader and is likely to make a decision soon. However, till then, the party is pulling in three different directions in this all-important constituency.