Sarkaru Vaari Paata new updates on the Way

The First Notice of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata gained enough response. The makers of the film also clarified that the film hits the screens on January 13th, 2022. The shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad and Parasuram is directing this mass entertainer. With Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9th, the makers are planning some more new updates on his birthday. A small teaser cut is getting ready on the occasion.

The makers today announced that a ‘Birthday Blaster’ is getting ready from the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, GMB Entertainments are the producers. Thaman is the music director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu is keen to complete the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the earliest and he will join the sets of Trivikram’s film later this year.