Rajamouli credits his son Karthikeya for RRR single

SS Rajamouli is the country’s top director and his next film RRR is carrying terrific expectations. The first single Dosti released yesterday and the response for the song has been terrific. Rajamouli and his team came up with a new theme and had the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan along with the composers and the singers of the song. There are talks that the video byte was shot in a hurry and it had no involvement of Rajamouli. The top director credited his son Karthikeya for the hard work behind the song. He said that he is busy with the shoot of the climax song when Karthikeya designed and complete the Dosti song.

“It was @ssk1122’s idea to shoot the music video. I was shooting the #RRRMovie climax song. He and @dancersatzshot #Dosti with @dineshkrishnanb. Great job boys. I was quite happy with how it turned out but didn’t expect this wonderful response. All credits to peddanna @mmkeeravaani and @sirivennela1955 garu for the soulful composition & lyrics.. thanks to our lyricists @madhankarky @MsRiyaMukherjee #MankombuGopalakrishnan @Aazad_Varadaraj for aptly adapting the soul written by Sirivennela garu into all languages. Thank you so much @anirudhofficialand @ItsAmitTrivedi for the fantastic vocals and for patiently taking the time to come and shoot for the music video! Thank you @itsvedhem@IAMVIJAYYESUDAS and #YazinNizar for your wonderful vocals and presence in the video” posted Rajamouli on his twitter handle.

