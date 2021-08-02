Shilpa Shetty’s first statement after Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Actress Shilpa Shetty is shattered because of a lot of speculations, stories after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. There are stories that Shilpa Shetty too will be arrested in the case. The actress issued a public statement for the first time after her husband’s arrest. She requested everyone not to spread the fake news and she wanted them to wait for the law to decide. She wanted the people to respect her privacy for the sake of her children. Shilpa Shetty penned an emotional post and it is made available for public through her social media page. Here is her complete statement:

Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions were posted, not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”.

All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.

So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!

With Positivity and Gratitude,

Shilpa Shetty Kundra