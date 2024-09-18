Kaanta: Rana and Dulquer’s Ego Clash

Rana Daggubati is quite busier as a producer than as an actor. He is busy with several projects and he launched a new film that will have Dulquer Salman and Rana Daggubati playing the lead roles. The film is titled Kaanta and the shooting formalities have commenced recently. Selvamani Selvaraj is the director of this interesting film and it is a pan-Indian attempt. We heard an interesting update about the film and the story is related to the film industry. Kaanta is all about the ego problems between the lead actors Rana and Dulquer in the film.

Rana Daggubati plays a film actor in the film while Dulquer essays the role of an assistant director. Samuthirakani is the director in the film. The film discusses the ego problems between a film actor and the assistant director. Malayalam films like Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum discussed ego issues and they went on to become big hits. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady and both Rana, Dulquer are jointly producing this interesting film. Kaanta will head for a theatrical release next year.