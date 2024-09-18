High Court verdict, a slap in the face for BRS

Giving a befitting judgement against BRS’s brazen acts, Telangana High Court ordered demolition of BRS party Nalgonda district office. HC ordered pink party office bearers to demolish the building within 15 days.

The sensational judgment came in the wake of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ordering Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner two months ago to demolish BRS party office. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is the MLA of Nalgonda, batted for BRS party office demolition, as it was constructed without permission from Municipal authorities.

Besides constructing without required building permission, it is alleged that BRS party had even usurped valuable government land for cheaper price, for the construction of its party office in Nalgonda.

As soon as Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ordered BRS party office’s demolition, BRS approached High Court seeking permission for the regularisation of it. Responding on BRS plea, HC expressed anger on BRS stressing that the party should have done this before the construction of building and not after flouting the rules.

It has to be seen whether BRS will demolish the party building or approach Supreme Court. However HC judgement has come as a slap in the face of BRS, which brazenly resorted to violations and misuse of power, during KCR’s rule.

Dnr