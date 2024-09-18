Why so much confusion on Suriya’s Kanguva Release?

Top Tamil actor Suriya dedicated ample time and he is extremely confident on his upcoming film Kanguva directed by Siva. The film was planned for 2023 release and it moved to 2024 summer because of the delay in the post-production work. The makers announced that Kanguva will have a Dasara release in October and it is out of the race. Speculations said that the makers considered a Diwali release date but with a number of films, Kanguva release moved to November. Tamil media strongly speculated that Kanguva will hit the screens on November 15th. But there is a confusion further and the makers haven’t made anything official.

The team wants a solo release date for the film in all the major languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. From the past couple of days, there are reports that Bollywood film Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again which was in the Diwali race was moved to November 15th and then the real confusion started for Kanguva. But the media reports today said that Singham Again will hit the screens as per the plans during Diwali. If there is no biggie on November 15th, the makers of Kanguva will announce that the film will have a November 15th release. The confusion about Kanguva release date is expected to come to an end soon. Kanguva is a periodic drama that is also the costliest attempt in the career of Suriya. UV Creations and Studio Green jointly produced Kanguva.