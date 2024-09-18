BJP comes up with ‘Love Jihad’ allegation against Jani Master

Giving a communally sensitive twist to already sensational Jani Master sexual assault case, BJP came up with ‘Love Jihad’ allegation against the tainted choreographer.

Telangna BJP women’s wing president Shilpa Reddy fired on Telangana police for still not taking any action on Shaik Jani Basha popular known as Jani Master. Alleging that Jani Master had indulged in Love Jihad, BJP Mahila Morcha leader demanded CM Revanth Reddy, who also holds Home Ministry, to immediately take action in the issue.

“Shaik Jani Basha aka Jani Master sexual assault case is clearly a Love Jihad. It has become a common practice for Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam to marry them. What’s atrocious in Jani Master’s case is, he has been sexually assaulting the victim woman, even when she was minor,” said Shilpa Reddy making serious allegations against suspended Tollywood choreographer Jani Master.

“The victim woman has come out and complained to police. Why is police not arresting Jani Master even after complaint in such a serious case? Why is CM Revanth Reddy not taking any action,” questioned Shilpa Reddy, demanding swift action in Jani Master case.

The Love Jihad allegation against Telugu Film industry fallen choreographer Jani Master by BJP, is certianly expected to make the issue more controversial.

Dnr