Emergency Postponement leaves Kangana Ranaut in Financial Stress

Kangana Ranaut is one Indian actress who makes bold statements and is not much bothered about the consequences. She landed into troubles and controversies several times in her career. She played the lead role in her upcoming film Emergency and the actress directed and produced the film which is stuck in censor problems. There is no clarity about the release of the film and within days of the film’s postponement, Kangana Ranaut sold off her office space in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 32 crores. “I am in a crisis. My film Emergency was supposed to be released but it got pushed. I have put all my money on the film and I have to sell off to clear the dues” told the actress.

The lavish bungalow is located in Pali Hill in Bandra region of Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut bought the property for Rs 20 crores in 2017 and she has been running her production house Manikarnika Films in the space. Some of the parts of the office were demolished by BMC officials in 2020 saying that there are violations in the structure. Kangana Ranaut now sold off the property because of the financial stress on her. She co-produced Emergency along with Zee Studios. The film was planned for September 6th and it was pushed. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced. Emergency is a film based on the life story of India’s ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.