Jani Master Absconding: Latest Updates

After a lady choreographer has filed a complaint against noted and top choreographer Jani Master, the news has turned out to be the talk of Tollywood. After the complaint has been registered, Jani Master has been absconding and the Telugu Film Chamber too has decided to conduct a detailed investigation against the sexual assault of Jani Master. The statement of the lady choreographer has been recorded by the Narsingi police and the hunt for Jani Master is on. Several medical tests have been conducted for her. After knowing that Jani Master is in Nellore, the Narsingi cops contacted the Nellore police.

The lady choreographer alleged that she was sexually harassed by Jani Master when she was a minor and this news created a sensation. The cops will visit her residence for further investigation today. She even complained of forcing her to change her religion and marry him. The cops are even investigating from this side. Jani Master’s wife’s name too got surfaced in the issue and the cops are also collecting all the evidence. The latest reports also say that the cops will serve notices to Jani Master tomorrow if he will stay unavailable. He has to appear before the Narsingi cops after the notices are served.

The lady choreographer said that she would submit all the evidence that she saved over these years along with the audio clips. Several Tollywood celebrities are coming out to support the lady choreographer. Right after the complaint was filed in Hyderabad, Jani Master left the city. The issue of sexual assault by Jani Master has been becoming bigger and bigger everyday.