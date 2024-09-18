MAD Square to release vibing first single

MAD Square, the highly anticipated sequel for big blockbuster MAD, team is gearing up to release the first single from the album. The makers have announced and even started shooting the sequel a few months ago.

At jet speed, they are ready to even start promotions for the MAD MAXX ENTERTAINER.

Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin and Sangeeth Shoban, the Original MAD gang are back with their adorable atrocities in the direction of Kalyan Shankar.

The team has retained every technician who worked for the first one and composer Bheems Ceciroleo is back with another chartbuster album. The first single from his MAD Square will be unveiled on 20th September.

Haarika Suryadevara is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film while Shamdut Sainudeen is handling cinematography with Navin Nooli behind the editing table.