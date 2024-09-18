POSCO Case registered against Jani Master

Top choreographer Jani Master has been in huge trouble. A lady choreographer has approached the cops about Jani Master sexually assaulting her and the investigation is going on. Jani Master is absconding and the hunt is on. The choreographer complained that Jani Master had assaulted her when she was a minor and this landed Jani Master into deep troubles. He has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four teams are currently on a hunt to trace Jani Master. The lady choreographer is now 21-years-old.

She complained that Jani Master was assaulting her from the past few years. The cops are conducting a detailed investigation and they visited her residence today after all the medical tests were conducted for the victim. The Narsingi cops are also expected to issue orders to appear before them for investigation very soon. For now, Jani Master has turned out to be the topic of discussion across Tollywood circles. We have to wait to see if comes out with a clean chit or if he would land in more troubles because of the issue.