Kajal about the challenges and body shaming during Pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the leading actresses in the South and her career spanned two decades. She was busy with several films and got hitched to Gautam Kitchlu. The duo announced that they are expecting their first baby recently. Kajal walked out from some of her recent projects. The actress took her official social media page to share the challenges, new developments in her life. She said that comments on body shaming will not really help. “Let us learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live” posted the actress.

“During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain. Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than normal. Also, after giving birth, we may not take a while to get back to the way we are before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. Focus on the positive work your body is doing. Your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop. Express your feelings and get regular physical activity. Try prenatal yoga. Seek mental health support if you need. Talk to your doctor or nurse about where to find support” posted Kajal.