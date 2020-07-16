Kajal locked for Alivelumanga Venkataramana

Director Teja is ready with two scripts. One of them features Gopichand in the lead role and the film is said to be a romantic family entertainer. Titled Alivelumanga Venkataramana, Teja is in the hunt for the leading lady from some time. Kajal was the first consideration but Teja also considered options like Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. But the latest news we hear is that Teja finalized Kajal Aggarwal for the role.

Teja felt that Kajal would be the best choice and the pair of Gopichand, Kajal would look fresh on-screen. The movie will have its official launch in August and the regular shoot of Alivelumanga Venkataramana starts in September. People Media Factory will produce this romantic family drama. Kajal earlier worked with Teja in Lakshmi Kalyanam and Sita. The actress already gave her nod and is getting ready for the shoot.