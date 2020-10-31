Kajal ties the knot in traditional Punjabi and Kashmiri style

Kajal Aggarwal is now happily married to Gautam Kitchlu and the big fat wedding with limited attendance took place last evening in a Mumbai-based star hotel. Kajal stunned everyone in a red embroidered lehenga while Gautam looked simple in a cream color sherwani with a golden turban. The wedding took place as per the Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. Kajal is a Punjabi while Gautam is a Kashmiri. The venue was beautifully decorated and is filled with flowers.

All the guests and family members who attended the wedding underwent coronavirus tests. The menu also had Kashmiri, Punjabi dishes and they covered North Indian, Continental too. Before the traditional wedding, Kajal and her family had a blast through the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations. The newly-wed couple is flooded with wishes and the wedding pictures are viral across the social media circles. Kajal is expected to take a month-long break and will return back to work from December. She will join the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya in December.