Sucharita clean chit to AP Police, a routine filmy final scene

Most of the time, Home Minister Sucharita keeps silent on any major law and order violation or issue. But, she makes unfailing final appearances every time the AP Police face serious allegations of human rights violations or collusion with the ruling party leaders. In the latest instance, Sucharita once again made her belated appearance and came in open defence of the police. It comes at a time when the police and the Government were facing a bitter onslaught from all corners over the handicuffing of Dalit farmters in Amaravati struggle.

From the beginning, it has been a routine practice that the Dalit Lady Home Minister makes it a point to defend the police actions regardless of the serious nature of their transgressions. It is well known how Dalit doctors Dr Sudhakar and Dr Anitha Rani were harassed. Scores of atrocities against Dalits came to light but no stringent action was initiated anywhere. Even in respect of lathicharge on Amaravati women, the Home Minister kept silent and only defended the police.

Now, as the protests rose against the handcuffing incident, Sucharita came before the people and heaped praise on the AP Police for their winning more than 100 medals in just one year. She asserted that the AP Police were never under any sort of political influence under the Jagan Reddy Government. She gave a clean chit to the police regardless of the incident whatsoever. Like the police arrive after the hero finishes the villain in Telugu films, it has become a routine in AP these days for the Lady Home Minister to arrive in the last scene after the Opposition protests reach a peak against police inaction despite serious nature of offences taking place in front of their eyes.