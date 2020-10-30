Naidu director, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar actor: Anil Kumar

The YSRCP government has once again cast aspersions on a constitutional functionary.

After Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav cast aspersions on the neutrality of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar stating that he was implementing the agenda of former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is acting as per the directions of Chandrababu Naidu. Should the government be scared of director Chandrababu Naidu and his actor Ramesh Kumar,” he asked. His comments come in the wake of Ramesh Kumar holding an all-party meeting on local body elections. YSRCP abstained from attending the meeting.

This is not the first time that Nimmmagadda Ramesh Kumar faced such unsavory remarks from the ruling party. Ever since Ramesh Kumar had put off elections, he came under sharp attack from the YSRCP ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Jagan himself attributed bias to Ramesh Kumar. He has remarked that Ramesh Kumar was biased towards the TDP owing to caste considerations. “Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar belongs to the same caste as Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Ramesh was appointed by Naidu and now he was showing his caste loyalty,” Jagan had accused after Ramesh Kumar put off local body elections in March.

Sattenpalli YSRCP Ambati Rambabu went a step ahead asking the government to arrest Ramesh Kumar for meeting BJP RS MP Sujana Chowdary and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas. He had called Ramesh Kumar as Naidu’s plant to manipulate the system. Assembly Speaker Tamineni Sitaram had called Ramesh Kumar a donkey (gadida), while YSRCP RS MP Vijay Sai Reddy likened him to a dog on a golden throne.

The comments amount to defamation, but the YSRCP leaders have adopted a couldn’t care-less attitude attacking constitutional functionaries, judges, and the judiciary itself.