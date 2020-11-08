Kajal’s first holiday with her hubby

Lovely beauty Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th in a closed ceremony. The newly married couple decided to stay away from work for some days so that they can spend quality time together. Kajal and Gautam flew to Maldives for their honeymoon. Kajal posted a bunch of pictures from the beaches of Maldvies. Kajal looked smoking hot in a red outfit and she flaunted herself in style. Kajal will return back soon and she would head to the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya this month.

