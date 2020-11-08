Pooja Hegde says she is indebted to Telugu cinema

Pooja Hegde is the most happening Tollywood beauty. The actress is rushed with offers and she is juggling between Tollywood and Bollywood currently. During one of her recent interviews, Pooja Hegde made a statement that the South has an obsession with navels. This created a sensation and the actress was trolled by her fans and social media activists for her comments. The actress realized that her words were miscommunicated and issued a clarification about the interview and her words.

“My words are misinterpreted and I am a huge fan of Telugu movies. It was Tollywood that gave be a rebirth. All my fans are aware about this but I wish to issue a clarification once again to keep an end for the controversy. I am indebted to Telugu films industry and I reconfirm this” told Pooja Hegde. The actress is currently shooting for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor which will release next year.