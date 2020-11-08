No ban on making letter public: AG on Jagan letter

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal once again gave his reply to the second letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Aswini Kumar Upadhyaya. The Attorney General clarified that there was no ban on making the letter public. However, he said that the contents of the AP CM’s letter were in the nature of contempt of court. At the same time, Mr. Venugopal once again declined to give any permission to initiate contempt proceedings.

The Jagan letter triggered a heated debate in the political and legal circles at the national level. The Attorney General took a firm stand that since the letter was already in the hands of the Chief Justice of India, there was no need for him to give nod for contempt proceedings.

From the beginning, Mr. Venugopal has been saying that the contents of the AP CM’s letter were highly objectionable and contumacious. CM Jagan has made allegations that sitting Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana and also the AP High Court were acting in a biased manner. He has said that Justice Ramana was influencing the orders of the AP HC judges to give advantage to former CM Chandrababu Naidu.