Kalaavathi: Fastest To Reach 50 Million in TFI

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a swashbuckling start to its promotions. The first single of the film, Kalaavathi which released earlier this month is a Blockbuster with the audience.

The song has crossed 50 Million views on YouTube and is still going strong. It has been in the Trends list ever since it released. Kalaavathi is the fastest first Single to reach 50 Million in TFI.

The song once again underlines the sublime form Thaman is in. The song crooned by Sid Sriram provided a dream start to the film promotions and all eyes are on the second single now. The Parasuram Petla directorial is being readied for May 12th release.