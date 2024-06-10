Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: A World-class Masterpiece

The entire country was anticipating eagerly and the wait ends now. Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s futuristic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD in Vyjayanthi Movies banner had its theatrical trailer unveiled today.

The trailer introduces all the lead characters, besides showing the premise, and the basic plotline of the movie. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic setting in the holy city of Kashi, where people are looking for some miracle to happen in their lives.

The characters are well-written. Prabhas is exceptional as a bounty hunter, and we can’t imagine anyone other than Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama. Kamal Haasan’s cameo in the trailer is one of the major highlights.

The world created and the architecture in it was priceless. The costume design is magical. The sound design supports the narrative a lot. Nag Ashwin’s worldbuilding is beautifully visualized both by the cast and the craftsmen. It’s a narrative that sinks its hook into you within the first moments and then never lets you go until the end. The last sequence was spectacular.

The three minutes and two seconds passed like nothing and made us crave more. In one word- it’s a world-class masterpiece. Raise your collars and proudly say this is a Telugu movie.