Naidu invites Jagan’s victims to his swearing in ceremony

TDP chief and chief minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended an invitation to the family members of the victims of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu had sent invitations to over 104 families across the state asking them to be present at his swearing-in ceremony. The TDP also decided to give them a separate block at the ceremony venue.

The TDP had recorded the names of the victims of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime in the last five years. Accordingly, they have sent invitations to them requesting them to be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, the officials are making arrangements at the venue at Kesarapalli of Gannavaram mandal. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and chief ministers of other states are expected to be present at the swearing-in ceremony, the officials have selected this place for their convenience. The venue is close to the Gannavaram airport on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway.

The officials have selected 40 acres of land belonging to some farmers in Kesarapalli for the swearing-in ceremony. The officials are making one dais for the swearing-in ceremony and another for the cultural programmes. They are also providing VVIP block, VIP block, media block and general public block at the venue. Now, a new block is added for the victims of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The officials have also provided parking facilities at the venue. About 60 acres of land adjacent to the venue site, is identified for the parking. The officials are providing barricading for the vehicles and the venue. Heavy police bandobast is provided at the venue and all the route from the airport to the venue.