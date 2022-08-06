Kalyan Ram’s Thanks Note For Blockbuster Bimbisara

Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the titular role, was released today in theatres worldwide. The film received immense love and a blockbuster response from the Telugu audience. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram made a historic comeback, and director Vassishta scored a blockbuster on his debut.

Yesterday, the makers expressed their joy at the success press conference, and today, King Bimbisara (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) penned a sincere Thank You note to all the fans, moviegoers, critics, and media for helping to make Bimbisara a massive blockbuster.

In the note, he reminisced the excitement that the makers felt when they began this project in 2019 and how that excitement transformed into tension due to the pandemic. But the team made this film with unflinching commitment and effort, and he was feeling tension till yesterday.

“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐢𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲”

Everyone was delighted by his honest words. This epic time travel saga has everyone raving. Bimbisara brought back the heyday of Tollywood with the blockbuster Day 1, good weekend bookings, and repeat audiences.