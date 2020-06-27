Kalyanram’s action thriller

Nandamuri Kalyanram bounced back with an action thriller 118 and he is lined up with back to back films. He will soon work with Mallidi Venu and his home banner NTR Arts will bankroll this interesting project. The regular shoot was planned to commence in summer but it was pushed due to coronavirus. Kalyanram’s new look was designed for the film. Soon after this, Kalyanram will work with VI Anand who recently directed Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja.

The script work of the film got completed recently. Kalyanram was impressed with the script and he gave his nod. Mahesh S Koneru will produce this untitled project on East Coast Productions banner. The project will start rolling next year once Kalyanram is done with the current project.

