YCP MLA son, grandson test Covid positive, quarantined

YSRCP Giddaluru MLA Anna Rambabu’s son and grandson have tested positive for Coronavirus. They have been joined at the isolation room at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ongole. Some of the MLA staff have also contracted the virus infections. With this, the officials sounded an alert for all those who came into contact with the MLA concerned in the past few weeks.

The MLA’s son and grandson released a selfie video from their hospital beds. They said they were recovering well and the doctors were giving good treatment to them. They appealed to the general public to take all necessary precautions against the virus. They also advised the people to stay at home and stay safe from the threat of the virus epidemic. Their video got widespread response as rarely infected persons are appearing on social media to create awareness about the danger of the outbreak. From the beginning, Ongole and Prakasam district have been witness to a steady rise in Coronavirus cases.

Experts are saying that the people have no choice but to wear masks and observe social distancing as far as possible and till an effective vaccine comes within the reach of the common public. It is not yet known how long it will take for the vaccine. After the lockdown restrictions were lifted, there has been a steady rise in the cases all over.