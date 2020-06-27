Sushant Singh Rajput’s family intends to keep his dreams alive

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at an early age leaving everyone in shock. The whole country is still unable to digest his demise. His family members are left shattered. His family decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support the young talent in the areas of cinema, sports and science which are close to his heart. His family is also in plans to turn his childhood home into a memorial that will have his personal belongings placed. His telescope, thousands of books and others will be made available for the public and his fans soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also announced that they would intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages as legacy accounts. This will allow his memories to stay alive. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family thanked everyone for their prayers during this tough time. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release on Hostar on July 24th and will be free to stream for everyone.

