Kalyanram’s big surprise coming

Nandamuri Kalyanram took a long break after his last movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa released. The actor announced his next film in the production of Mythri Movie Makers and the film is under shoot. Here comes one more surprise and Kalyanram has been shooting for one more film which was never announced. His home banner NTR Arts are producing this prestigious project and the film’s title along with the other details will be released on May 28th marking Legendary actor NTR’s birthday. Vashist is the director of this interesting film. More details awaited.

This will be a game changer for @NANDAMURIKALYAN .. though shoot began last year, the team has worked silently..The unit is now ready to share details & make some noise !!Title reveal on May 28th for this socio fantasy entertainer, on the occasion of Ramarao Garu birthday #NKR18 pic.twitter.com/UcYBgN0YSZ — Mahesh Koneru (@smkoneru) May 26, 2021