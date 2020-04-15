Kanakamedala threatens legal action against Vijayasai

Vijayasai Reddy created a sensation by levelling forgery charges against the TDP. But TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has threatened to take legal action against YSRCP MP if the latter didn’t withdraw his latest complaint asking the DGP to enquire into the alleged involvement of TDP in writing former Srate Election Commissioner’s letter to the Union Home Secretary.

Mr Kanakamedala asserted that he had no role in the drafting of Ramesh Kumar letter nor was the TDP involved. He demanded a public apology from the YSRCP MP. Vijayasai deliberately defamed TDP leaders in order to divert the attention of the Andhra Pradesh people from the failures of the state government in fighting Coronavirus infection. “I will proceed legally against Vijayasai. He has no personal eligibility to make this complaint. This is just a conspiracy to threaten and intimidate rival leaders.”

Mr Kanakamedala said that Vijayasai would face serious charges for misleading a public official with his baseless and ill-intentioned complaint.