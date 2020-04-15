Centre declares 11 Red Zones in AP, 8 in Telangana

The Modi government has finally declared Red, Orange and Green zones in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana depending on the number of corona virus cases reported during the proposed extended period of lockdown.

The government has identified 170 districts in the country as Covid-19 hotspots classifying them under the Red Zone, 207 districts as non-hotspot districts falling under the White Zone and 353 districts as not affected at all by the pandemic, which fall under the Green Zone.

In Andhra Pradesh, 11 districts were classified as Red Zones, while eight districts were declared as Red Zones in Telangana. The districts that fall in ‘Red Zone’ category in AP include Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Krishna, Vishapatnam, Prakasam, West Godavari, East Godavari, Anantapur and Chitoor. Guntur is the most-affected district in Andhra Pradesh with 118 cases despite efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Kurnool is the second most affected district in the state with 97 cases, followed by Nellore with 56 cases, Krishna (45), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (33).

In Telangana, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal (urban), Medchal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Ranga Reddy, Karminagar and Rangareddy were declared as Red zones. There will be no activity in the red zones — the districts where sizeable number of cases were detected or areas which were declared hotspots. The containment hotspot clusters in Telangana include Suryapet, Medak, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Khammam and Badradri Kothagudem.

On Friday, the Telangana government had marked 212 areas across the state covering over 4.50 lakh households as containment clusters or red zones, an exercise to prevent corona virus spread

In Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam – the two districts which have not reported even a single positive have been declared as ‘Green Zones’. Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.