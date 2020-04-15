Tollywood top producers looking towards web series

Web series and OTT platforms are the most discussed across the Tollywood circles currently. With the coronavirus lockdown, the audience are spending hours watching digital content. The viewership across the country has been exceptional over these years for OTT platforms. Several top Telugu producers are now keen on producing web series in the coming months. Baahubali producers Arka Media Works are focused and are busy with several web projects. Krish who penned scripts for web series is now producing several projects on First Frame Entertainments. He also inked deals with Allu Aravind’s Aha to co-produce web series.

Sharat Marar recently produced ‘Asalem Jarigindi’. Ashwini Dutt’s daughters are producing a couple of projects on Swapna Cinema. They inked deals with Amazon recently. Manchu Vishnu produced Chadarangam on 24 Frames Factory and is in plans to produce some more web series in the coming months. Several other Tollywood producers like BVSN Prasad and DVV Danayya are in plans to venture into digital space soon by producing web series in the coming days.

With web content in huge demand and no release troubles, several producers are keen on web-based films and web series. OTT giants like Amazon, Netflix, Zee5 and Hotstar are acquiring these web series for huge prices as they need a lot of content.