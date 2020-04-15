Amazon’s new rules irking heroes and producers

Tollywood producers are fetching huge amounts through digital streaming rights of Telugu films after the arrival of Amazon, Hotstar, Zee5 and Netflix. Several producers are even ready to release their films on OTT platforms before the theatrical release but the heroes are not ready for the deals. Digital giant Amazon came out with new rules that are irking the lead actors. The digital giant wants the lead actors, directors and technicians to promote the film for them as they are paying a huge amount for the digital rights. They want special video bytes to be shot to promote the film with the digital release date.

Amazon also wants the producers to bear the promotional expenses (paper ads and others with the digital release dates). Though the producers are ready for these promotions, the actors are not ready to promote their films for Amazon. Producers Guild recently met to discuss about the deals and the guidelines, rules to be followed for the digital deals. They discussed about the news rules that are turning a burden for the producers and if they can convince the heroes to follow the rules. A clarity on the new guidelines are expected soon.