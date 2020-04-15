I wrote the letter to Union Home Ministry, confirms Ramesh Kumar

Reacting to former senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabja member Vijaysai Reddy’s allegation that the letter written by him to the Union home secretary was fake and forged one, former State Election Commissioner on Wednesday has put all speculations to rest by stating that the letter was indeed written by him. Ramesh Kumar shot off a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang in this regard.

In the letter to DGP, Ramesh Kumar said it was unfortunate that Vijaysai Reddy was making such allegations despite Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy confirming that he wrote letter to the Union Home Ministry. In the letter written to the Union Home Ministry, Ramesh Kumar sought protection from central forces for him and his family members as he feared physical attacks from the YSRCP leaders.

However, on Wednesday, Vijaysai Reddy raised serious doubts over the letter stating the tone and tenor of the letter indicates it might not have been written by Ramesh Kumar and asked the DGP to trace the IP address to find out from which system the letter was sent the Union home secretary. “It is fake and a forged letter,” YSRCP Rajya Sabha member wrote to the DGP.

Ramesh Kumar had written the letter after deferring the elections citing corona virus threat. At that time, not a single corona case was reported. The deferment of polls was challenged by the YSRCP in Supreme Court which upheld the SEC’s decision. The Opposition parties hailed the SEC decision saying the move has averted a big danger to the state in light of corona virus. In the meanwhile, the state government hurriedly moved an Ordinance to remove Ramesh Kumar by amending the AP Panchayati Raj Act, 19994, and cut short the tenure of SEC to three years from five years. The Opposition leaders termed the state government’s decision to remove Ramesh Kumr as undemocratic and said had it not been for him the situation in Andhra Pradesh could have been worse. Andhra Pradesh reported more than 500 cases thereafter with at least 11 deaths.