Rayapati’s sensational cautionary warning to Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has undoubtedly taken an extreme stand against one particular caste. The bureaucrats and officials, top to bottom, have been directly instructed not to do any favours for Kammas. Most posts are being filled with Reddys including SPs, IGs and CIs in the police department. But the officials of the targetted caste are not given any postings ever since Jagan came to power. Only in Guntur district, 300 Kamma DSPs, CIs and SIs are put in vacancy reserve. ‘We are not taking up this issue to avoid confrontation with the CM. They are thinking what this caste can do. But if Kammas take one little step, Jagan chapter will be closed’, TDP senior leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao says.

The sensational cautionary warning is the first instance of a top leader of the caste in the past 11 months. Rayapati has accused Jagan Reddy of going totally unilaterally. The District SP was directly told not to do anything for Kamma people and its employees as well. This kind of communal mindset is not good. Chandrababu Naidu never took such a line and he treated everyone equally in a balanced manner. Rayapati says he will meet PM Modi to discuss about future of Amaravati Capital City. Nobody can shift Capital.