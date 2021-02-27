Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan’s statement in fake email ID Case

The entire nation is known about the tiff between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The war of words reached new heights which left everyone in shock. Hrithik Roshan recorded his statement at the Crime Intelligence Unit in Mumbai today in connection with his complaint that was filed in 2016 about the fake email ID case. Kangana Ranaut in the past mentioned Hrithik Roshan as her ‘silly ex’. Responding about Hrithik recording his statement, Kangana took her twitter to post about it.

She posted saying that the world is changed but her silly ex is stuck at the same time and this will never come back. Hrithik’s lawyer in December 2020 approached the Mumbai cops about the development in the fake email ID case and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch CIU. The investigation is currently in the final stages.