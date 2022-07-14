Kangana Ranaut’s stunning transformation as Indira Gandhi

Advertisement

Bollywood controversial actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen as legendary politician Indira Gandhi in her next film titled Emergency. Kangana Ranaut is also directing the film. A short video teaser unveiling the look of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi has been out and the actress stuns with the transformation. In a new hairstyle with spectacles, Kangana Ranaut looks completely new in the role. The shoot of Emergency commenced and the video byte showcases a lavish set. Right from her skin tone to her dialogue diction, everything looks new from Kangana Ranaut.

The background score is good and Renu Pitti, Kangana Ranaut are producing the film jointly. Oscar-winner David Malinowski worked on the looks of Kangana. Speaking about the film, the actress said that the film narrates about the most important period of Indian political history. Emergency will release in theatres next year. The details about the other cast and crew members are yet to be announced.