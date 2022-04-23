Kanmani Rambo Kathija trailer is packed with Fun

Advertisement

Kanmani Rambo Kathija (KRK) is in news because of the film’s interesting casting. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha played the lead roles in this romantic comedy loaded with fun. Vignesh Shivan directed the film and the trailer of the film is out. KRK trailer is packed with unlimited fun and it is the story of Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) who is married to Kanmani (Nayanthara) and has an extra-marital relationship with Kathija (Samantha). Things take a new turn after Kanmani meets Kathija.

KRK is also loaded with the spoofs of Kushi, Titanic and Baahubali. The rest of Kanmani Rambo Kathija is all about the consequences of Rambo and the fun generated with his two ladies. KRK trailer looks interesting and has an interesting plot and narration. Anirudh scored the music and 7 Screen Studio, Rowdy Pictures are the producers.