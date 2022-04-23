Koratala Siva lines up Three Films

After proving his mettle as a writer, Koratala Siva turned out to be a director with Mirchi and he went on to direct films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, and Bharat Ane Nenu. His next film Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is hitting the screens next Friday. During his recent interaction with a leading web portal, Koratala Siva revealed his upcoming plans. He will work with NTR in his next project and the shoot commences in June. Koratala Siva also said that he has three new films lined up.

He will soon work with Superstar Mahesh Babu and the basic plot for the film is ready. Koratala Siva who missed an opportunity to work with Ram Charan in the past will also work with the top Mega actor in the coming years. He said that he is holding talks with Ram Charan for a film and it would be announced at the right time. Koratala Siva is also in talks with Allu Arjun and the project would materialize as per the availability of the dates of Bunny. Koratala Siva who got a long break of four years is keen to work without breaks and he is lining up back-to-back films.