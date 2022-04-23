Prabhas’ Project K Latest Updates

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is on a break after he underwent knee surgery abroad. The actor will resume the shoot of Project K next week and his solo portions will be shot. The schedule will last for a week. The film’s director Nag Ashwin also completed two schedules of the film with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and the other cast when Prabhas was busy with his other commitments. Prabhas now decided to allocate a week’s dates to complete some of the crucial portions.

Prabhas will also resume the shoot of Salaar in May and will complete two key schedules. After this, Prabhas will join the sets of Maruthi’s film and the project is now delayed as Maruthi wanted more time to complete the scriptwork. Prabhas aims to complete the shoots of Salaar and Maruthi’s film by the end of this year. He will wrap up Project K next year after which he will commence the shoot of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit.