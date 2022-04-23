Women’s Commission Chairperson fires at TDP leaders

AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma took strong exception to the way the opposition TDP leaders held a protest at the Vijayawada government general hospital, the other day. The TDP leaders, led by its chief N Chandrababu Naidu staged protest seeking justice for the gang rape victim.

They also raised slogans against the Women’s Commission chairperson who also visited the victim in the hospital. Following this, the commission had already served notices to Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao asking them to appear before her on April 27.

Responding to the TDP leaders’ attitude towards the commission, Padma said that the TDP leaders tried for political mileage rather than getting justice done to the victim. She also regretted that Chandrababu Naidu, who worked as the chief minister of the state, forgot that the Women’s Commission has judicial powers.

She welcomed the political parties for holding protests for the cause of women. However, she sought to advise them to remember that justice to the victim, punishment to the culprits are more important than political mileage.

She also took exception to the way the TDP leaders behaved towards her when she visited the hospital to console the victim. “How did they forget that the chairperson has judicial powers and an assault on the chairperson is liable to punishment?” the chairperson asked.

Vasireddy Padma said that she would take severe action against Chandrababu Naidu and Bonda Uma if they fail to turn up before the commission and give their reply.

It is to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu would attend the commission for enquiry or take legal help as the chairperson reiterated that those who have received the summons should appear without fail!