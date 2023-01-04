Kanna may quit BJP, likely to join Pawan

Former minister and senior BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana is likely to join the Jana Sena quitting the BJP. If his words are any indication, he is all set to leave the BJP in the days to come and would go to the Jana Sena.

In fact, three years down the line, Kanna planned everything to join the YSR Congress. But, on the day, he reported sick and skipped the joining ceremony. A few days later, he joined the BJP and went on to become its president in Andhra Pradesh.

However, now after being replaced by MLC Somu Veerraju, the former minister and the former Congress leader is not happy in the saffron team. At one point of time, he tried to join the TDP, though Naidu had been his long-time rival.

He is now moving close to the Jana Sena invoking the Kapu sentiment. While there is nothing for him to gain through the Jana Sena, it is Pawan Kalyan who would be benefited by the entry of Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Kanna has strong links with the Kapu leaders in the state and would be able to muster support for the Jana Sena in the 2024 general election. He is also close to the Kapu icon Mudragada Padmanabham, who emerged as champion of the community over the years.

Kanna was also a close associate of late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao, who became champion of the community and is admired even today in Andhra Pradesh. Kanna had openly criticised Veerraju for changing the presidents of the BJP district units in the state. He said that the new BJP leadership was targeting his supporters in the party and felt that the party would suffer if all these leaders leave the party ahead of the general election.