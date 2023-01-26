Kanna to quit BJP, join Jana Sena on Jan 28

Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana from Guntur is scheduled to quit the BJP to join the Jana Sena, if the talk in the political circles is to be believed. The former minister had also set January 28 as the date to join the Jana Sena in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.

Kanna Lakshminarayana, a loyalist of late Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga Rao, was the lieutenant to Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and was a strong critic of TDP. However, after the state was bifurcated, he made arrangements to join the YSR Congress before the 2019 general election.

Shockingly, he deferred joining the YSR Congress and went into the fold of the BJP, where he was subsequently made the AP unit president. After one year in the office, Kanna tried to build the BJP in the state using his political connections.

For some time, he had been inactive in BJP and is said to be looking at the TDP and Jana Sena. It did not take much time for Kanna to decide on his next move and he finally zeroed in on Jana Sena.

In the last three years, several leaders have left Pawan Kalyan while Nadendla Manohar remained the sole trusted lieutenant. Manohar has been the only trusted lieutenant of Pawan Kalyan and is the second in command in the party.

It is to be seen what political developments would take place in the relationship between the BJP and the Jana Sena once Kanna Lakshminarayana joins the Jana Sena. It is known that the Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP and would not be easy to maintain the same relationship if Jana Sena takes Ambedkar.

It is also quite interesting to see Kanna Lakshminarayana, a strong critic of Chandrababu Naidu to be now in the Jana Sena, at a time when TDP and Jana Sena are trying for alliance!