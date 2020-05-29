Kannada Superstar to lock horns with Mahesh?

Mahesh Babu and Parasuram are working on their next film which is tentatively titled ‘Sarkar Vaari Paata’. The film is said to be an action thriller that delivers a social message and is tipped with a political drama. The antagonist has a powerful role and the makers are in the hunt for the actor who was never seen in Mahesh Babu’s previous films. Kannada Superstar Upendra is considered for the role. Upendra is a star in Kannada and he played a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s S/O Satyamurthy which was his last Telugu film.

Parasuram feels that Upendra could do justice for the role. Mahesh Babu too gave his nod for Upendra and the talks are on currently. Upendra was the first consideration for the role of the lead antagonist in Sarileru Neekevvaru but he could not do the film. Upendra is yet to take a call on this role. The regular shoot of Sarkar Vaari Paata starts from August and will release next year. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus are pooling the funds for this big-budget action entertainer.