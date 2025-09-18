Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Hombale Films emerged as the top production house in no time after scoring blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Their recent attempt Mahavatar Narasimha is a massive hit and they have a heap of films lined up in the coming years. Kantara: Chapter 1 is their next big release and the film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is slated for October 2nd release and the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions. Hombale Films have never made aggressive promotions for their films in the past. Even for KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar, the promotions were low.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on expectations and all the deals for the film are closed. The makers are yet to reveal the trailer release date and the songs too are yet to be out. The makers feel that Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on buzz and the film needs no aggressive promotional plan. If the word of mouth is positive, this strategy works for the film. Else, this would turn out to be a disadvantage for any film. The audience are watching films based on the content and they are not much bothered about stars.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.