Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

Kantara: Chapter 1: Will the Strategy Work?

Hombale Films emerged as the top production house in no time after scoring blockbusters like KGF and Kantara. Their recent attempt Mahavatar Narasimha is a massive hit and they have a heap of films lined up in the coming years. Kantara: Chapter 1 is their next big release and the film features Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is slated for October 2nd release and the makers are yet to kick-start the promotions. Hombale Films have never made aggressive promotions for their films in the past. Even for KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar, the promotions were low.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on expectations and all the deals for the film are closed. The makers are yet to reveal the trailer release date and the songs too are yet to be out. The makers feel that Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on buzz and the film needs no aggressive promotional plan. If the word of mouth is positive, this strategy works for the film. Else, this would turn out to be a disadvantage for any film. The audience are watching films based on the content and they are not much bothered about stars.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.

