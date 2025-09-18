x
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode

Published on September 18, 2025 by nymisha

Tollywood’s Top Actors in Transformation Mode

Prabhas: For the first time, Prabhas will be seen as a cop in Spirit, a Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. The film rolls after Prabhas gets the needed look. He is losing weight and is gaining muscle for the role. It is heard that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has carved out the best look for Prabhas and a look test was conducted. The shoot is expected to start in November after Prabhas completes Raja Saab. The best look of Prabhas as an intense cop is loading.

Ram Charan: Global Star Ram Charan sports two different looks in his upcoming movie Peddi. He will be seen as an athlete in the film and he looks like a beast. He has spent months on his looks before he commenced the shoot of Peddi. The actor’s transformation thrilled his fans and the other look is kept under wraps and would be a surprise for the audience. Peddi releases during summer 2026.

NTR: Tarak lost huge weight and his fans are left worried. It is for his role in Prashanth Neel’s project which is under shooting mode. An intense workout video of Tarak was out and he looked quite fit. He is sweating out for the role and the actor’s transformation is discussed. The film tentatively titled Dragon is slated for June 2026 release in theatres.

Mahesh Babu: Mahesh Babu is completely focused on SS Rajamouli’s film. He took almost a year to get the desired look for the film. Like never before, Mahesh is seen with a long hair and he lost weight and gained muscle for the role. His public appearances are always viral and his fans are eager to watch him in Rajamouli’s film. He is on a strict diet and is maintaining the same physique as the shoot concludes by the end of 2026.

Nani: Dasara brought a new mass image for Natural Star Nani. He is teaming up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for ‘The Paradise’. His look was unveiled recently and Nani’s transformation is like never before. The actor too is spotted with long hair and thick beard along with a muscular body. The shoot finishes in January and The Paradise releases in summer 2026.

