Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss from Salman Khan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss from the past few years. The actor is also earning a big amount through the show. For the first time, Salman Khan got replaced and top filmmaker and host Karan Johar took over Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is down with dengue and the actor had to stay away from the shoot. Karan Johar soon took over the host’s place even after he was occupied with enough work.

Karan Johar shares a great bond with Salman Khan and he could not say no to Bigg Boss after he was approached. For now, it is unclear when Salman Khan will return back to Bigg Boss. There are also talks that Karan Johar was offered a huge paycheque for hosting Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is shooting for two back-to-back films that are announced for release next year.