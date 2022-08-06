Karthikeya 2 Trailer: An Epic Mystical Adventure of Nikhil

Advertisement

Karthikeya 2 is a thrilling mystery film that revolves around the secrets and mysteries behind the existence of Lord Krishna, as known to us all from the first trailer released by the makers. Now the makers are going to release the theatrical trailer for the film.

Karthikeya 2 is an upcoming mystery thriller, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It has Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. It has created a good hype itself with its interesting promotional content. It is slated to occupy theatres on August 13. Ahead of its release, the team released the riveting and grand theatrical trailer.

It begins with Lord Krishna’s avatar end and continues with Karthikeya discovering the truth about Krishna. Everyone is in awe of the sets, action sequences, and intriguing dialogues. The frames “History vs Mythology” and “Exploring the Truth of Lord Krishna” piqued everyone’s interest.

The trailer includes numerous intriguing dialogues, one of which is “Naa Varaku Raanantha Varake adhi Samasya Vacchaka Adhi samadhaanam.” Every character in the trailer, notably Anupam Kher and Anupama Parameswaran, appears to be interesting. The trailer contains a lot of suspense.

Everyone is attracted by Karthikeya’s mystical adventure to discover the truth about Krishna. Fans are getting excited to see the suspense thriller on the big screen.

It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy and others will be seen as the supporting characters. Kaala Bhairava composed the music. Cinematography and editing works were done by Karthik Ghattamaneni. It is a pan-India movie that will be released in all South Indian languages.